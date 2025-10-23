Zimbabwe MPs Claim They Are Struggling For Survival, Say “We Are Not Being Taken Care Of”

Zimbabwe MPs Cry Foul Over Poor Condition And Survival Struggles

Zimbabwean Members of Parliament have openly declared that they are “struggling for survival” as they go for months without receiving their fuel allocations. Legislators told the National Assembly on Tuesday that poor conditions of service are leaving them exposed, endangered, and stripped of dignity.

MPs Link Fatal Accident To Delayed Fuel Coupons

Dzivaresekwa MP Edwin Mushoriwa spoke emotionally about the death of Nkulumane lawmaker, Desire Moyo, who died in a crash along the Gweru–Bulawayo Highway on 10 October 2025.

Moyo’s vehicle collided with an elephant during a night drive after he had allegedly delayed his trip waiting for fuel coupons.

In the National Assembly, Mushoriwa directly linked the tragedy to Parliament’s failure to support its legislators.

He said:

“One of the reasons why Hon. Moyo and others were involved in an accident is that they received their coupons around 8:00 p.m. in this Parliament. If Members of Parliament are not respected and if this august House is not given the honour that it deserves, if we have a situation where we pass the budget but we are treated as if we are third-class citizens in this country, it just does not work, Madam Speaker.”

He added:

“Right now, it is very difficult for some of us to know that Parliament contributed to the passing on of Hon. Moyo.”

“We Are Not Being Taken Care Of”

The Dzivaresekwa legislator repeatedly emphasised that lawmakers were being undermined in their duties.

He told the House:

“Members of Parliament have commitments in constituencies. They have to travel for them to cover what is needed in their constituencies. We do not live in this august House. After this august House, we have to go to our constituencies. If we do not go to your constituencies, we will not be voted back into this august House.”

He went on to say:

“Members are doing everything that they can do. They come here and they do work for the citizens, but they are not being taken care of.”

As Mushoriwa pressed on, Acting Speaker Tsitsi Zhou repeatedly interjected.

The Acting Speaker said:

“Order Hon. Mushoriwa! I would like to believe there is a date that is supposed to be set for a joint caucus and this issue is supposed to be raised at this particular meeting and dealt with thoroughly.”

But Mushoriwa resisted:

“No Madam Speaker, we cannot do that. We lost a Member in this august House. You cannot just shut me up just like that.”

The Acting Speaker responded firmly:

“Order, order! We are all in pain. It is a great loss, not only to Nkulumane but to the whole nation.”

Mushoriwa refused to let the matter slide, demanding that it be put on record:

“This is not a caucus issue, but it is an issue that needs to be on record.”

Heated Exchanges In The House

The tension in the chamber grew as other MPs joined the debate.

When Mushoriwa tried to continue, the Acting Speaker once again intervened:

“Order Hon. Mushoriwa! May I request the Chief Whip…”

Before she could finish, Mushoriwa cut in:

“Madam Speaker, I have not finished my point of privilege.”

As the chamber grew restless, Zanu PF legislator Hon. Makumire rose with a point of order.

The Acting Speaker immediately called for calm:

“Order, order! We are all mourning, but these issues have dates that are set where the Government Chief Whips will give us the dates for such debates.”

Despite repeated interruptions, Mushoriwa insisted that MPs’ welfare could not wait for a caucus.

“Members are not asking for luxuries. We are simply asking for what allows us to serve the citizens. Without fuel and without respect, we are risking our lives, and in the case of Hon. Moyo, it cost a life.”

Months Without Fuel

Legislators confirmed that they had gone for months without receiving their fuel allocations. Mushoriwa said this shortage was not just an inconvenience but a danger.

“We come here, we do the work for the citizens, but when it comes to our welfare, we are left in limbo. It is not just about us, it is about being able to reach the people who voted us into office. Without support, we are risking our lives on the roads just to meet them.”

ZiFM Stereo News reported that lawmakers “are forced into dangerous survival tactics” as they struggle with inadequate support from Parliament.