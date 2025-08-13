Zimbabwe Outraged as Woman, 40, K!lled After Rejecting 24-Year-Old’s Romantic Advances

Outrage as 40-Year-Old Woman Murdered for Saying No

Zimbabwe has been left in shock after a woman was killed in Redcliff, allegedly for rejecting a man’s romantic advances.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the incident happened on 10 August 2025 at a bar at Mutegude Shops.

Police said Thembinkosi Ndlovu (22) and Nkosinomusa Moyo (24) were arrested in connection with the murder of Rosemary Diana (40).

In a statement posted on X, ZRP said:

“The suspects attacked the victim after she had rejected Nkosinomusa Moyo’s romantic advances. Thembinkosi Ndlovu struck the victim with a cooking stick all over the body while Nkosinomusa Moyo stabbed her with a knife on the back.”

The police added the case is under investigation.

Social Media Reaction

The news triggered a wave of anger and grief online.

Many users expressed disbelief at the brutality and the reported motive.

One user, @LTN_Madondo, wrote:

“Unbelievable! In this day and age we still have men who kill a woman for being rejected!! May justice be done!!!”

Another, @annamiti1, questioned the mindset behind such acts:

“How do you feel so entitled to someone that you stab them? At the age of 24?”

Some expressed outrage over the age gap between the suspect and the victim. @BhekisiphoBheb5 posted:

“This is so painful, even the age difference.”

Others demanded harsh punishment. @DhimaLloyd stated:

“What a shame !!!!! Law should take its course.”

Calls For Justice

Many condemned the alleged actions, calling for the strongest penalties possible.

A user identified as @LTN_Madondo said:

“May justice be done!!!”

While another, @VitalisTanhami3, urged:

“Let them rot in jail.”

