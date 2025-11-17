Zimbabwe Police Alleges Walter Magaya Supporters Raising US$200 000 To Bribe Police, Prosecutors And Judges

Zimbabwe Police Sound Alarm On Alleged Plot To Bribe Officials In Walter Magaya Case

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has issued a stark warning, alleging that supporters of PHD Ministries leader Walter Magaya are actively raising a substantial war chest of US$200 000 to bribe police, prosecutors, and judges. This explosive claim was detailed in an official police press release issued on November 15, 2025. The police assert that a coordinated syndicate is working to derail the ongoing criminal investigations and court proceedings against the prominent preacher.

The International Fundraising Syndicate

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police, a specific team operating across international borders is behind the alleged plot. The police statement names Albertina Saikonda as the leader of this effort, which is based in South Africa.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is fully aware of coordinated efforts by a team led by Albertina Saikonda, based in South Africa, to raise funds to the tune of US$200,000.00 (approximately R3.6 million) or more in Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Australia.

The police did not provide specific evidence of the fundraising activities, but the allegation has sent shockwaves through the public sphere. The statement outlines the intended use of this large sum of money, claiming it is meant to compromise the very officials tasked with upholding the law.

A Direct Threat To The Justice System

The police statement leaves no room for ambiguity regarding the alleged purpose of the funds. It claims the money is specifically earmarked to influence individuals at every level of the judicial process, from the initial investigation to the final judgment.

The money will then be used to approach and compromise the Police investigators, prosecutors, magistrates and judges, among others, so as to derail the whole criminal investigations and court proceedings.

In response to this alleged threat, the police have issued a severe warning to all individuals and groups involved. The statement promises that the law will be applied without fear or favour, and that those caught interfering will face arrest.

This development comes amidst Magaya’s own legal battles. Just days before this police statement, on 12 November 2025, Magaya approached the High Court seeking to have his remand on rape and fraud charges overturned, arguing his constitutional rights were breached during his arrest in early November.

Public Urged To Report Corruption Attempts

In a move to safeguard the integrity of the case, the ZRP has called on the public, particularly potential witnesses, to be vigilant. The police have reissued dedicated contact numbers for citizens to report any attempts to interfere with the proceedings.

All potential witnesses should report anyone dangling any form of offers or cash or promises to the police for swift action to be taken.

The public is urged to utilise cellphone number 0776 830 226, the National Complaints number (0242) 703 631, or WhatsApp number 0712 800 197 to report any such approaches. This is the same set of contact numbers initially released on 8 November 2025 for global victims to come forward, indicating a consolidated police strategy for the high-profile investigation.