Zimbabwe Police Makes Name Tags and Body Cameras Mandatory for All Deployments

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has introduced stricter deployment rules, making it mandatory for all officers on duty to wear visible name tags and body-worn cameras.

This comes as the police force has taken a major step towards modernising law enforcement with the acquisition of drones and advanced traffic monitoring equipment to enhance crime prevention and traffic management nationwide.

The move signals a shift towards technology-driven policing as authorities respond to evolving crime patterns and growing demands for transparency.

Body Cameras Now Mandatory for Deployment

According to The Herald, Police Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba announced that no officer will be deployed without a name tag and a body-worn camera, a measure aimed at strengthening accountability and public confidence.

The announcement was made during the relaunch of the ZRP Client Service Charter last week, where senior officers reiterated the force’s commitment to professionalism and integrity.

Equipment Already Procured and Rolling Out

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that the equipment has already been acquired and is being rolled out across the country. He said work is underway to finalise operational modalities to ensure the system becomes fully functional.

“We have procured the cameras and they will be used with immediate effect. As we speak, the force numbers and name tags are being worked on to make sure that every police officer will have a name tag.

“I can confirm that we have acquired speed cameras which are already on our highways. If you look at Harare Central and Bulawayo Central, they have already started using the drones,” Nyathi said.

Drones and Speed Cameras Deployed Nationwide

The ZRP has also expanded its use of drones and speed enforcement cameras, particularly in urban centres and on major highways. According to Nyathi, drones are already operational at Harare Central and Bulawayo Central police stations, while speed cameras have been installed on key highways to monitor traffic violations.

Speed cameras, authorities say, are scientifically proven to reduce road accidents by at least 21 percent, making them a critical tool in improving road safety.

Building Trust and Reducing Misconduct

Body-worn cameras are expected to play a central role in improving police-public interactions by providing objective audio-visual records of encounters. Officials say the devices will help deter misconduct, reduce complaints against officers, improve evidence collection for prosecutions and serve as training tools.

Commissioner-General Mutamba said technology must complement traditional policing methods in today’s complex environment, describing integrity, respect and impartiality as values that should define every officer.