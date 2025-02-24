Zimbabwe Prepares to Launch ZimSat-3 and Several More Satellites in Major Space Milestone

Zimbabwe is gearing up to launch its third earth observation satellite, ZimSat-3, as part of a broader strategy to harness space technology for national development.

This latest addition to the country’s growing satellite fleet will join ZimSat-1 and ZimSat-2, which were launched in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency (ZINGSA) has confirmed that multiple satellite projects are underway, each designed to address specific challenges facing the nation.

From improving communication networks to predicting droughts and mapping human settlements, these satellites aim to bring tangible benefits to everyday life.

ZimSat-3: A Tool for Transformation

ZimSat-3 is set to build on the successes of its predecessors, offering enhanced capabilities in mineral exploration, environmental monitoring, and disaster prediction.

Painos Gweme, ZINGSA’s director-general, emphasized the importance of real-time earth observation data, which is critical for tasks like crop yield analysis, soil erosion monitoring, and tracking environmental changes.

“Our goal isn’t just to launch satellites into space. It’s to ensure these satellites address Zimbabwe’s specific needs. For example, we currently lack real-time earth observation capabilities that provide updated images every few hours. ZimSat-3 will help fill that gap.”

Solving Everyday Problems from Space

While the technical achievements of Zimbabwe’s space programme are impressive, its true value lies in its practical applications. The upcoming communication satellites aims to tackle everyday challenges like poor network coverage and limited internet access.

“People need reliable communication—network coverage, internet access, and the ability to call each other. These are the kinds of challenges we aim to solve with our upcoming satellites.”

Upgrading Ground Infrastructure

To support its expanding satellite fleet, ZINGSA has also upgraded the Mazowe Ground Control Station, equipping it to handle advanced frequency bands. This upgrade set to enhance Zimbabwe’s ability to communicate with its satellites and process the data they collect.