ZIMBABWE SCRAPS TRANSIT DUTIES ON PETROLEUM PRODUCTS TO BOOST TRADE WITH ZAMBIA





The Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe has announced the scrapping of transit duties on petroleum products with immediate effect, a move aimed at enhancing trade and strengthening bilateral cooperation with Zambia.





The decision was revealed during bilateral talks held in Harare on the sidelines of the Mid-Term Review of the 18th Session of the Zimbabwe-Zambia Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC).





The discussions were conducted in the spirit of longstanding solidarity and friendship between the two nations, with a focus on efficient collaboration in the energy sector.





Zambia was represented by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mulambo Haimbe and Minister of Energy Makozo Chikote. Zimbabwe was represented by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Prof. Amon Murwira.





Prof. Murwira informed the meeting that Zimbabwe’s Cabinet had approved the removal of transit duties on petroleum products with immediate effect.





In response, Mr. Haimbe expressed Zambia’s deep appreciation for the decision, noting that it marked a significant step toward reducing barriers that have long hindered trade between the two countries.





Both governments reaffirmed their commitment to eliminating obstacles affecting trade and pledged to continue fostering stronger economic and energy cooperation.





The Mid-Term Review of the 18th Session of the Zimbabwe-Zambia JPCC was held from 9th to 11th September 2025.