Zimbabwe  Targets Single National Currency by 2030



Zimbabwe is taking bold steps toward restoring full monetary stability





The Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank has announced plans to build a strong foreign-exchange buffer, enough to cover three to six months of national needs — a key foundation for transitioning to a single national currency by 2030.





For a country that has weathered decades of currency turbulence, including severe hyperinflation and the shift to the US dollar back in 2009, this marks a major strategic shift.





The new ZiG currency is gradually gaining trust too now making up 40% of daily transactions, boosted by rising global gold prices that help reinforce its value.