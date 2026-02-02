Zimbabwe to Build Africa’s First Lithium Sulphate Plant



Zimbabwe is set to begin the operations of Africa’s first lithium sulphate plant, for $500 million.





The project is in partnership with China’s mining company Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt.



It is expected to begin production early this year.





Once operational, it will produce more than 60,000 metric tons of lithium sulphate annually.





Lithium is used to produce electric vehicle batteries, smartphone batteries, and solar energy.





Zimbabwe is Africa’s leading lithium producer and is projected to reach 160,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent by 2030.





Zimbabwe sold over 586,000 metric tons of lithium spodumene concentrate in the first half of 2025.



