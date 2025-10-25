Zimbabwe to freeze civil service hiring in 2026

Zimbabwe’s government will freeze recruitment across most state departments next year in a bid to contain the ballooning public wage bill, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has announced.

In a circular confirmed by the ministry, Finance Secretary George Guvamatanga said the hiring halt will take effect in 2026. The freeze will apply to all government departments except those considered critical, namely health, security and education.

“The measure is intended to manage the growth of the public sector wage bill while ensuring that essential services continue to operate without disruption,” the ministry noted.

This is not the first time the government has proposed limiting civil service recruitment. Similar measures were included in the 2025 national budget but were never fully implemented.

Zimbabwe has been under pressure to reduce public spending as it battles high inflation, currency instability and sluggish economic growth. Analysts say the civil service wage bill, which accounts for a significant portion of government expenditure, has been a persistent source of fiscal strain.]

The announcement is expected to spark debate among labour unions, who have long argued that public sector wages are already inadequate and that freezing recruitment risks worsening service delivery in under-resourced departments.