Zimbabwe to Open First-Ever US$400 Million Lithium Sulphate Plant in 2026

Zimbabwe to Open First Lithium Sulphate Plant in 2026

Zimbabwe is set to commission its first-ever lithium sulphate plant next year, a move expected to generate an estimated US$320 million in annual revenue.

The milestone project, which underscores the nation’s drive towards mineral beneficiation and industrialisation, was confirmed by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere during a post-Cabinet briefing.

The state-of-the-art facility is being developed by Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe, which operates the Arcadia Lithium Mine in Goromonzi.

Valued at US$400 million, the project represents a major leap in Zimbabwe’s efforts to process its minerals locally rather than exporting raw materials

“The First of Its Kind in Zimbabwe and Africa”

According to The Herald, Dr Muswere described the upcoming plant as a groundbreaking development not only for the country but also for the continent.

“Cabinet considered the update on Lithium Beneficiation by Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe, which operates the Arcadia Lithium Mine and is investing US$400 million in the construction of a lithium sulphate plant,” said Dr Muswere.

“The plant is the first of its kind in Zimbabwe and Africa, which incorporates cutting-edge technology for lithium sulphate production. Lithium sulphate is a direct input into battery-making and in addition also has other uses in the manufacturing sector.”

Production Timeline and Capacity

According to Dr Muswere, construction at the Goromonzi site is already underway, with three production lines being installed—each capable of processing 500,000 tonnes of concentrate annually.

“The lithium sulphate plant is currently under construction at the Goromonzi site and is made up of three production lines, each with a feed of 500 000 tonnes per annum of concentrate. The first line is scheduled to go into production in January 2026, with the second and third lines scheduled for April 2026,” he said.

Once fully operational, the plant is expected to produce 80,000 tonnes of lithium sulphate annually. Beyond its projected US$320 million revenue stream, the facility is anticipated to create more than 1,000 jobs, offering significant employment opportunities to local communities.

“The plant is designed to and will produce 80 000 tonnes per annum of lithium sulphate, and is set to create over 1 000 jobs. It will generate revenue to the tune of US$320 million and position Zimbabwe into a space to move into electric vehicle manufacturing,” Dr Muswere added.

Boost for Zimbabwe’s Industrialisation Agenda

The establishment of the lithium sulphate plant aligns with Zimbabwe’s broader goal of enhancing value addition and manufacturing within the mining sector.

As global demand for electric vehicles surges, the project positions the country as a vital player in the international lithium supply chain.