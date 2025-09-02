Zimbabwe to Skip 2028 Polls as Garwe Declares Mnangagwa’s Term Extended

Local Government Minister and ZANU-PF Mashonaland East Provincial Chairperson, Daniel Garwe, has announced that Zimbabwe will not hold national elections until 2030. He made the declaration during a ZANU-PF Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Marondera on Sunday, 31 August 2025.

According to The Herald, the meeting also saw the province unanimously back a proposal for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond 2028, aligning with the party’s Vision 2030 plan.

Pension Chiutsi, Mashonaland East Secretary for Legal Affairs, told the meeting that all districts in the province had submitted resolutions supporting the move. He said:

“All the districts in Mashonaland East Province gave us their resolutions. We compiled all of them. Mashonaland East 2025 annual resolution, number 1 says the President and First Secretary of Zanu PF, His Excellency Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, shall remain in office at the helm of the party and Government to fulfil Vision 2030.”

The province also passed resolutions urging the review and implementation of past party resolutions, the fulfilment of election promises, and the decentralisation of the Chitepo School of Ideology.

Garwe emphasised that elections would not be held in 2028, insisting that the country will continue under President Mnangagwa’s leadership until 2030. He stated:

“And ikozvino hatina ma elections atirikuona pakati pedu. Ini ndini chipo chekurota handisi kuroteswa ma elections. Hapana ma elections kusvika tasvika mugore ra2030. Hakuna ma elections tirikuenda mugore ra2030 navaMnangagwa.”

His comments were met with applause during the provincial coordinating committee meeting.

Watch the full statement here: