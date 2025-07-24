Zimbabwe Woman Paid Hitmen Only US$200 To Kill Ex-Husband

US$200 To End A Life: Bitter Woman Hires Hitmen To Kill Ex-Husband

A bitter feud between ex-spouses has ended in bloodshed after a woman allegedly paid just US$200 (around R3,700) to have her former husband brutally murdered in cold blood. The shocking details were revealed in court this week as the suspects appeared before the Chegutu Magistrates’ Court.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPA) confirmed the case in an official bulletin released on 23 July 2025, stating that the incident was rooted in a long-standing domestic dispute. What began as arguments over infidelity and property sharing has now escalated into a chilling tale of betrayal, premeditation, and violence.

From Dispute To Death: How A Murder Plot Was Hatched

According to the NPA, Sekai Apirizi (41), the alleged mastermind behind the murder, had been locked in a bitter fallout with her ex-husband, Aleck Sinoia, a well-known taxi driver in Chegutu.

“The first accused person had a long-standing dispute with her former husband over infidelity and property sharing after their separation,” the NPA revealed.

Unable to let go of the past, Sekai reportedly approached her tenant, Munyaradzi Munyaradzi (24), with a deadly request: find someone who could kill Aleck.

The tenant allegedly reached out to a man named Cleopas Gomarara, who then roped in another accomplice known only as Jefu. Together, they devised a plan to lure Aleck into a trap under the pretext of hiring his taxi for a trip to Chegutu Hospital.

Murder For Hire: Taxi Ride Turns Into Fatal Ambush

Court documents detail how the attackers approached Aleck requesting transport. Trusting his potential passengers, he accepted. But as he prepared to drive off, the men deflated the tyres of his vehicle, immobilising it. What followed was a vicious and calculated attack.

“They stabbed him several times all over the body and disappeared from the scene,” the NPA stated.

The attackers left Aleck for dead, fleeing the scene without a trace. Police later confirmed that US$200 had been paid to the hired killers.

The amount has left many stunned.

“US$200? That’s all they thought his life was worth?” asked a shocked social media user.

“A man lost his life over what some people spend in a single night out.”

Suspects Behind Bars As Police Hunt For Accomplices

The accused pair, Sekai and Munyaradzi, have been remanded in custody until 30 July 2025. They were advised to apply for bail at the High Court. Meanwhile, investigators say more suspects are still at large, including the elusive Jefu.