US Report Says Zimbabwe Criminalises The Right To Strike

Zimbabwean workers who participate in strikes could face up to five years in prison, according to a damning US State Department report on human rights. The 2024 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices highlights severe restrictions on workers’ rights, including harsh penalties for industrial action.

The report, released on 12 August 2025, details how Zimbabwe’s government has tightened laws to suppress dissent, with amendments to the Labour Act imposing jail terms for illegal strikes. Trade unions have condemned the measures as an attack on fundamental freedoms.

“Criminalising the Right to Strike”

Quoting the report directly, the State Department stated:

“In July 2023, the president signed into law amendments that prescribed a sentence of up to five years in jail for organising any strike deemed illegal, which the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) decried as ‘criminalising the right to strike.’”

The law also forces workers into a 30-day reconciliation period before any industrial action, effectively stifling protests.

Labour rights groups say the government has intensified crackdowns on unions. In January 2023, Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe President Obert Masaraure and 15 teachers were arrested for allegedly planning an “unlawful gathering.” They were later acquitted in August.

Government Interference in Unions

The report accuses Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party of infiltrating unions to weaken opposition. Police and intelligence agents routinely monitor trade union meetings, while pro-government unions receive preferential treatment.

Freedom House’s Freedom in the World 2024 report noted:

“Freedom of association and collective bargaining are restricted, limiting workers’ ability to negotiate better conditions.”

Despite constitutional protections, authorities have blocked strikes in key sectors. In January 2023, health workers were barred from prolonged strikes after the government classified healthcare as an “essential service.”

Global Backlash Over Human Rights

In the UK, the State Department pointed to increasing antisemitic violence and free-speech restrictions, including censorship after the Southport attack and safe-access zones around abortion clinics. The case of Adam Smith-Connor, convicted for praying near a clinic, was highlighted as illustrative of broader concerns, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s government strongly rejected Washington’s findings. In a statement dated August 13 2025, it called the report inaccurate and deeply flawed. The Foreign Ministry accused the US of relying on discredited sources and ignoring transparent judicial processes. It highlighted UN praise for South Africa’s land expropriation law as a progressive step grounded in human rights.