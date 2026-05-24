“Zimbabwean Influencer Shadaya Knight Blasts South Africans For Rejecting Elon Musk’s Starlink As He Claims The Country Turned Down A Chance To Revolutionise Internet Access Across Africa”





Zimbabwean social media personality Shadaya Knight has sparked a massive online debate after accusing South Africans of rejecting Elon Musk’s Starlink internet service while many African digital creators continue struggling with poor internet access, low monetisation and online disadvantages.





The controversy erupted after a viral discussion about African creators allegedly being penalised on X (formerly Twitter), with many users complaining that content creators from Africa do not receive the same visibility and opportunities as creators from Europe and the United States.





Shadaya Knight then entered the debate with a blunt statement claiming that South Africans are partly to blame because the country rejected Starlink — Elon Musk’s satellite internet company that supporters believe could transform connectivity across rural and underserved communities.





His comments immediately divided social media.



Supporters agreed with him, arguing that South Africa missed an opportunity to modernise internet infrastructure, empower online businesses, help rural schools and improve digital access for millions of people.





Some users even claimed Starlink could have helped reduce the digital gap between wealthy urban areas and poorer rural communities where reliable internet remains a major challenge.





Others, however, pushed back strongly against Shadaya’s criticism, arguing that South Africa’s government cannot simply allow foreign companies to operate without complying with local communication laws and black economic empowerment requirements.





Critics also accused some Starlink supporters of oversimplifying complex economic and political issues involving regulation, ownership and national interests.





The debate became even more heated after some users pointed out that Starlink has already launched in Zimbabwe and several other African countries, where many people reportedly praise the service for providing faster and more reliable internet access.





Meanwhile, Elon Musk remains one of the most controversial figures in South African political discussions, with supporters viewing him as a visionary innovator capable of helping Africa technologically, while critics argue that billionaire influence should not override national laws and economic transformation policies.





Shadaya Knight’s comments have now reignited wider discussions about whether South Africa is blocking innovation or simply trying to protect local economic policies in a rapidly changing digital world.





As online work, streaming, education and content creation continue becoming more important across Africa, the Starlink debate is turning into a symbol of a much bigger fight over technology, opportunity and the future direction of South Africa’s economy.