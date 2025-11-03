ZIMBABWEAN  INTERNATIONALY RECOGNISED JOURNALIST HOPEWELL CHIN’ONO BLAST HICHILEMA  FOR ATTENDING  PRESIDENT SAMIA INAUGURATION

Hichilema Deceived Zimbabweans He Was A Democrat,He Is just pretender Supporting Dictators Like President Samia Suluhu





Zimbabwe journalist Hopewel Chin’ono writes:-



It is quite clear to anyone with a functioning brain that President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia’s position on Zimbabwe was never about defending the rights of Zimbabwean citizens as victims of the ZANUPF regime.





His issue with Zimbabwe stemmed from his personal feud with former Zambian President Edgar Lungu, who enjoyed close ties with President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Hichilema carried that grudge into office and disguised it as solidarity with Zimbabweans, deceiving many into believing he was standing up for democracy.





What has happened in Tanzania is far worse than any election ever held in Zimbabwe, over 800 people have been killed in just two days, a dictator has claimed 98 percent of the vote, the main opposition leader is in jail, internet has been shutdown for four days, twitter was banned, and the streets are flowing with the blood of innocent citizens. Yet Hichilema has chosen to attend and legitimize that sham, standing beside a tyrant instead of condemning her.





Hakainde is not a democrat; he is a pretender. A man who learned the right words to say so that people across Africa would think he was progressive. But no progressive president would set foot in Dodoma today to sanitize what has happened in Tanzania, even by Africa’s low standards.



Others may do it, that is their shame. But Zambia is our neighbour, our twin in many ways, and it is deeply embarrassing that its president has chosen to validate such barbarity.





And for those making excuses that he did it for “business reasons” with Tanzania, that argument collapses under the simplest scrutiny. If you did not know, Zimbabwe is a more important economic partner for Zambia than Tanzania. Zimbabwe imports almost twice as much from Zambia as Tanzania does. So this is not about trade, it is about hypocrisy, opportunism, and moral decay.





Official trade statistics show that Zimbabwe imports nearly twice as much from Zambia as Tanzania does. In 2024, Zambia’s exports to Zimbabwe were valued at around US $315 million, while exports to Tanzania stood at roughly US $193 million. This means Zimbabwe is actually a bigger market for Zambian goods.





Yes, Tanzania is important for Zambia’s access to the sea through the port of Dar es Salaam, but that is a matter of geography, not trade volume or economic significance. In real economic terms; trade, market access, and purchasing value, Zimbabwe remains a more vital economic partner to Zambia than Tanzania.





At the Chirundu Border Post between Zambia and Zimbabwe, studies show that approximately 250-300 heavy goods vehicles transit the border in both directions each day.





This underscores that the corridor via Zimbabwe is a real, active route for trade and freight into Zambia, not just hypothetical.



So the claim that Hakainde Hichilema’s attendance in Dodoma was motivated by economic interest is just a lazy excuse to justify his hypocrisy by people who don’t read.





Hichilema should live with his shame. Zambia has an election next year — they are next! The tragedy with Africans is that they follow personalities, not ideas or values. Those defending the shameless Hichilema today do so without a single ounce of intellectual rigour to support their foolish arguments.





They are not defenders of democracy; they are mere fans, blind loyalists, and sycophants who worship politicians instead of holding them accountable.