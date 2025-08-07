Zimbabwean Lawyer Wins Partial Victory Against Prince Harry In Charity Row, Watchdog Says “All Sides” To Blame

Zimbabwe-Born Lawyer Retains Post In Prince Harry Charity Fallout

A Zimbabwean-born lawyer at the centre of a high-profile row involving Prince Harry’s Sentebale charity has scored a partial victory, as the UK’s Charity Commission concluded that “all sides” were responsible for a damaging internal feud.

In a long-awaited report released on 5 August 2025, the Charity Commission ruled that there was no evidence of widespread bullying, harassment, or misogyny at Sentebale, but noted that the bitter public fallout had harmed the charity’s reputation.

“Sentebale’s problems played out in the public eye, enabling a damaging dispute to harm the charity’s reputation, risk overshadowing its many achievements, and jeopardise the charity’s ability to deliver for the very beneficiaries it was created to serve,” said Charity Commission chief executive David Holdsworth.

Prince Harry Steps Down Amid Turmoil

The internal conflict reached boiling point earlier this year when Prince Harry resigned from Sentebale, a charity he co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 to support vulnerable youth in southern Africa.

In a statement at the time, a spokesperson for Prince Harry said:

“The relationship with the current chair had broken beyond repair and the Prince and other trustees had faced blatant lies.”

Prince Harry’s camp welcomed the Commission’s finding that there had been no systemic bullying, but sharply criticised the outcome:

“The report falls troublingly short in that the consequences of the current chair’s actions will not be borne by her,” said the Prince’s spokesman.

Chandauka’s Leadership Upheld

At the centre of the storm was Sophie Chandauka, a British-Zimbabwean lawyer and current chair of the charity. Despite the controversy, the Commission found no reason to remove her and confirmed that the new trustees had been validly appointed.

Speaking after the report’s release, Ms Chandauka said:

“We are emerging not just grateful to have survived, but stronger.”

She added that the board remained “committed to the charity’s mission” and reaffirmed their dedication to Sentebale’s work in Lesotho and Botswana.

A spokesperson for Sentebale noted:

“The report confirms that the charity can move forward free from interference.”

“Not The Regulator’s Role To Adjudicate On Bullying Claims”

The Commission acknowledged that “a strong perception of ill treatment” was felt by several parties involved in the dispute, but it clarified that it was not its role to adjudicate individual bullying complaints.

No individuals were sanctioned. However, the Commission issued a regulatory action plan addressing governance weaknesses, urging the current leadership to implement better conflict-resolution mechanisms.

The report also pointed to previous concerns raised by trustees over a new US fundraising strategy and financial management.

While the Commission’s site still reflects financial data from August 2023, insiders reportedly maintain that Sentebale is in “good financial health”.

Prince Harry’s spokesperson highlighted the importance of the charity’s work, saying:

“For 19 years, Sentebale’s staff and supporters have provided vital care to over 100,000 young people across southern Africa, including those living with HIV/AIDS and those facing mental health challenges.”

Prince Harry, though no longer involved, said he would “now focus on finding new ways to continue supporting the children of Lesotho and Botswana”.

The Charity Commission concluded by urging all parties to prioritise the charity’s mission:

“Passion for a cause is the bedrock of charity work, but when things go wrong, that passion can become a weakness,” said Mr Holdsworth.

“The current trustees must now make improvements and ensure the charity focuses on delivering for those it exists to serve.”