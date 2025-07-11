Zimbabwean Male MPs Go Viral Discussing Women’s Attitudes, Claim They Are Now Disrespectful & Dismissive (WATCH)

Zimbabwean MPs Go Viral After Claiming Women Are Now Dismissive And Disrespectful

Several male Members of Parliament in Zimbabwe have sparked widespread outrage and debate after claiming that women have become increasingly “dismissive and disrespectful” towards men. Speaking during a session of Parliament on 9 July 2025, the MPs lamented what they described as a breakdown in traditional gender roles and accused modern women of contributing to emotional and psychological distress among men.

“We now see actually winning an argument with your wife as the greatest achievement,” said Hon. Joseph Tshuma. “Can you imagine how much we are suffering as men?”

“The trauma we are going through as men”

In a lengthy and impassioned speech, Hon. Tshuma shared several anecdotes to support his claims, including a story about a woman who broke up with her boyfriend to “explore her feelings” only to return later when she faced financial hardship—by then, the man had moved on.

“She says to the man, ‘It was not a break-up, it was just a break, I want to come back.’ But the man had found someone who knew what she wanted,” said Tshuma. “This is the trauma that we are going through as men.”

He added:

“Most of the men here are not vocal people. The words that come out of our partners’ mouths would definitely drive even the angel himself to come down and behave like a devil.”

Tshuma went further, blaming domestic violence on emotional provocation from women.

“This is exactly what is causing domestic violence,” he said. “When you come home and your wife says, ‘Why are you quiet? Are you thinking of your girlfriend?’ but if you speak, she says, ‘Why are you talking too much?’ What should we do?”

The MP suggested that returning to traditional values—where women are “obedient” and men are recognised as heads of households—would end domestic conflict.

“Our culture created peace. But modern laws and equality movements have destroyed it,” he added. “Zve Beijing zvamakazoita ndozvakakanganisa zvinhu zvakawanda” (That thing from Beijing messed up many things).

He ended with a biblical reference:

“Women, submit yourselves unto your husbands. If all these women obeyed their husbands, I swear, my head can be put on the block—there would be no domestic violence.”

“That is not factual,” says Dr Khupe

Former Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Thokozani Khupe quickly rose on a point of order, challenging Tshuma’s claims.

“It is not true and it is not factual that men are suffering more than women,” she stated firmly. “Statistically, women are suffering more. I respect the Honourable Member’s contribution, but we need to put the record straight.”

The Temporary Speaker intervened to calm the tensions:

“Order! We all have the right to debate, and every view, every opinion is valid in this House.”

“We’ve lost our moral compass,” argues Hon. Malinganiso

Hon. Malinganiso also spoke, arguing that Zimbabwe’s challenges stemmed from a loss of cultural and moral values.

“With globalisation came westernisation,” he said. “We’ve forgotten who we are. Our values, our moral compass, are gone.”

He praised traditional upbringing systems such as Nhanga (girls’ education spaces) and Gota (boys’ mentoring) and called for a return to community-led moral education.

“We must stop blaming each other and start teaching mutual respect again.”

Online backlash explodes

Despite applause in Parliament, the statements triggered a storm of criticism online. Many X users accused the male MPs of being out of touch and deflecting from pressing national issues.

@mawarirej wrote:

“National assets are being looted by Tagwirei… yet you have an MP talking about private relations in his house? We deserve leaders who focus on national issues, not bedroom challenges.”

@buhle_matsha warned:

“If we aren’t careful, women will go back to needing men’s permission to open bank accounts. This isn’t just a feminist issue—it affects us all.”

@BloggoJones fumed:

“This type of masculinity is why we’re in trouble. You should be discussing proper things in Parliament, not acting like a child because you don’t know how to talk to women.”

Others pointed to Zimbabwe’s deepening economic crisis, suggesting the debate was a distraction:

@wadzimungoshi posted:

“A country with 95% unemployment, $15 billion still unaccounted for, and food poverty at 43%—yet this is what MPs choose to discuss?”

@lostucrubibi added:

“In a country where nothing works, this is what he chooses to discuss. Not the healthcare system. Not corruption. This… He isn’t disrespected enough, I’m afraid.”

@tapiwa_chiriga listed benefits MPs receive:

“In case you’ve forgotten: these people get new cars, fuel, loans they’ll never repay, hotel accommodation, salaries, and more. And this is how they spend their time?”

And @TriumphSensei said:

“They’re talking about women having voices and choices like it’s the end of the world. Poverty rate is above 80%, and this is the priority?”

While the remarks were welcomed by some who feel men’s issues are often sidelined, others accused the MPs of promoting patriarchal views that could further endanger women and girls in an already tense domestic environment.

“This is not just tone-deaf—it’s dangerous,” posted @WairimuW. “These tantrums often lead to violence.”

Despite the backlash, the debate has sparked a wider national conversation about gender, culture, and the role of Parliament in setting the tone for social discourse.