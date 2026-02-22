Zimbabwean man banned from parts of UK town for repeated begging





A Zimbabwean man has been banned from parts of the town of Amesbury in the United Kingdom after repeatedly begging in public.





Tatenda Mushandu (40) was given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order by Salisbury Magistrates’ Court on February 10. He was found guilty of four counts of persistent begging.





Police said his actions caused harassment, alarm and distress to members of the public, especially people shopping and working in local shops. The order now stops him from begging in certain parts of the town for the next three years.