Zimbabwean Millionaire Lands at His Rural Home in Two Helicopters but Refuses to Modernise It, Saying He Is Preserving His Ancestors’ Heritage





Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has sparked a heated debate online after a video surfaced showing him arriving at his rural homestead in Chivhu using two helicopters — one carrying him and the other transporting his security team.





Chivayo is widely known as a successful entrepreneur and is considered a millionaire in US dollars and a billionaire when his wealth is converted into South African rands.





Despite his enormous wealth, many people were surprised to see that his rural family home remains very modest, consisting mainly of traditional huts, farming equipment, tractors and other basic rural structures.





The businessman explained that he has no plans to modernise the homestead, even though he could easily afford to transform it.





According to him, the rural property represents the heritage and history of his ancestors, and he wants to preserve it exactly as it was so that future generations of his family will always remember where they come from.





The video has triggered mixed reactions on social media.



Some people praised him for honouring his roots and protecting his cultural heritage, while others questioned why someone with such wealth would not upgrade the property to include modern facilities like solar power, boreholes or modern housing.





Still, the image of helicopters landing at a traditional rural homestead has become a powerful reminder that success does not always mean abandoning your past.



What do you think about his decision?