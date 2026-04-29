Zimbabwean Musician Cancels Johannesburg Show over Xenophobic Fears

Musician Mwenje Mathole Cancels Johannesburg Show over Xenophobic Fears

Zimbabwean musician Mwenje Mathole has called off a highly anticipated performance in Johannesburg, citing rising safety concerns linked to reported xenophobic tensions.

The artist was scheduled to headline a show at Hard Rock Cafe Sandton on May 1 as part of his Better Must Come Tour. However, organisers opted to halt the event following warnings about the current climate in the city.

A Precautionary Move

In a post shared on Facebook, Mathole confirmed that the decision was taken to prioritise the safety of fans and collaborators. He indicated that the team had been advised to postpone the concert until conditions improve.

“We regret to inform you that due to the current circumstances in Johannesburg, we are cancelling the show for now. We have been advised to postpone the event to a later date for the sake of our fans and friends,” reads the post.

The move reflects growing caution among performers operating across borders, particularly when security concerns could affect audience turnout and artist welfare.

Star-Studded Line-Up Affected

The cancelled show was set to feature a strong supporting cast, including Nox Guni, alongside Debbie Nzombe, Masa Caroline and Naboth Mathole.

With multiple artists involved, the postponement not only disrupts Mathole’s tour schedule but also impacts a broader network of performers who were part of the event.

What Happens Next

Organisers have assured fans that the concert has not been scrapped entirely but will be rescheduled. A new date is expected to be announced once the situation in Johannesburg stabilises and safety concerns are addressed.

Ticket holders are set to receive full refunds in the meantime, with assurances that the tour will continue when conditions allow.

Embassy Issues Safety Advisory

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Zimbabwe in South Africa has released an urgent alert to citizens living in or travelling through South Africa, urging heightened caution amid the current tensions.

In its advisory, the mission called on Zimbabweans to remain vigilant and steer clear of any protest hotspots. Citizens were encouraged to stay indoors where possible and avoid unnecessary movement until the situation stabilises.

The embassy also stressed the importance of reporting any threats immediately and seeking assistance from the South African Police Service. In addition, nationals were advised to keep Zimbabwe’s diplomatic offices in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Cape Town informed of their whereabouts if they feel at risk.

Authorities further reminded citizens to carry valid identification and travel documents at all times as a precautionary measure.