Zimbabwean National Arrested In Botswana For Sophisticated International Job Seekers Fraud

A Zimbabwean man has been arrested in Botswana, accused of running a sophisticated international fraud operation that targeted job seekers. Evans Sivechere, the 29-year-old director of Diamond Migration (PTY) Ltd, was taken into custody this past Sunday after a major police investigation. He faces serious charges for allegedly swindling hopeful individuals out of substantial sums of money with false promises of employment overseas.

The arrest marks a significant breakthrough for the Botswana Police Service, which had been conducting intensive investigations into the company’s activities. Sivechere was apprehended at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport and subsequently brought before the Village Magistrate Court. The court has remanded him in custody, with his next appearance scheduled for early December.

Eleven Counts And A Trail Of Broken Promises

According to the official charge sheet, Evans Sivechere stands accused of eleven counts of fraud. The alleged crimes took place over a period of nearly a year, from October 2024 until just last month, on the 23rd of October 2025. The total amount involved is staggering, exceeding P240,000 (approximately R320,000). The charges detail a consistent pattern of deception.

The accused and his company, Diamond Migration, allegedly convinced victims that they could secure them employment and process work permits for various European countries. Victims were told they had been selected for jobs in nations like Ireland, Poland, Greece, and Finland. In good faith, these individuals provided all necessary personal documents and made significant payments to the company.

Near Bagali, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, stated, “The victims reportedly submitted all the required documents and payments, only to later discover that they had been swindled, as the promised jobs never materialised.”

A Web Of Deception Spanning Continents

The scale of the alleged fraud is highlighted by the number of countries involved in the fake job offers. Police investigations reveal that the fraudulent promises were not limited to one or two destinations. The scheme reportedly lured victims with the prospect of work in several European nations, including the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, and the Republic of Finland. This international angle made the offers seem more credible and desirable to the applicants.

Authorities believe that the number of charges may grow as their investigation continues. More individuals may come forward now that an arrest has been made. The police are urging anyone who may have had similar dealings with Diamond Migration (PTY) Ltd to contact them.

A Stark Warning To Job Seekers

In the wake of this case, the Botswana Police Service has issued a strong reminder to the public about the dangers of online and agency-based job searches. The emphasis is on vigilance and verification before any money changes hands.

The Botswana Police Service officially advised, “Members of the public are reminded to remain vigilant when engaging employment or recruitment agencies, and to verify the legitimacy of entities before making payments.”

This case serves as a cautionary tale for anyone seeking opportunities abroad. The promise of a better life overseas can sometimes blind individuals to the warning signs of a sophisticated scam. As this legal proceeding unfolds, many are left counting the cost of their lost dreams and depleted savings.