Zimbabwean Striker Tendai Ndoro Had Reportedly Been Dead for Three Days Before Being Found

Former Warriors striker Tendai Ndoro had reportedly been dead for about three days before his body was discovered at his South African apartment on Monday, 18 August.

Edelbert Dinha Reveals Heartbreaking Details

Former Zimbabwe international midfielder Edelbert Dinha, who played alongside Ndoro in South Africa, disclosed that the striker may have been dead for about three days before his body was found.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Dinha expressed his shock and sadness at the discovery.

“Eish, my brother, it’s very sad and I’m not feeling good at all right now. I am actually at the scene as we speak. We are still waiting to hear the full story of what happened, but what I can confirm is that we heard about his passing this afternoon and rushed here to check. Apparently, he had already been gone for about three days.”

Edelbert Dinha shared that Tendai Ndoro spent his final moments alone, a fact that has shocked and saddened those who knew him. He noted that the complete details surrounding the striker’s passing are still unknown, with investigations ongoing to clarify the circumstances.

“Sadly, Tendai was alone at the time of his passing, but as I said, we are still waiting for the full details of what really happened.”

Football Community in Mourning

Tendai Ndoro’s death has plunged the football fraternity into mourning, with former teammates and fans paying tribute to the forward who made his mark at clubs including Orlando Pirates, Mpumalanga Black Aces, and Chicken Inn.