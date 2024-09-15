Zimbabweans Bash Thabo Mbeki For Claiming The Zimbabwean Opposition Staged The 2008 Xenophobic Attacks In SA

Zimbabweans have bashed former South African President Thabo Mbeki for claiming that the MDC staged the 2008 xenophobic attacks.

Mbeki made the claims during a student event at the University of South Africa (Unisa) in Pretoria. In May 2008, a wave of xenophobic violence swept from Alexandra, Johannesburg, resulting in the deaths of at least 62 people, injuries to 1,700 others, and the displacement of 100,000 individuals.

Thabo Mbeki Says The Zimbabwe Opposition Orchestrated The 2008 Xenophobic Attacks

Mbeki said the attacks were part of a planned operation to force Zimbabweans to return home and vote against then-President Robert Mugabe.

The 2008 election in Zimbabwe saw opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and Mugabe fail to secure a 50% majority, leading to a runoff in June. According to Mbeki, foreign nationals from across Africa had long lived in Alexandra peacefully, including many Zimbabweans and Mozambicans.

“Historically, the African community here (referring to South Africa) has never been xenophobic about other Africans. In 2008 all manner of troubles broke out in Alexandra township in Johannesburg, attacks on these foreigners, particularly Zimbabweans,” Mbeki said.

“That thing was organised to drive the Zimbabweans out of the country back to Zimbabwe because there were elections in Zimbabwe. People were out, because they were going against Bob. It was wrong. It was organised, systematic and for political purposes.”

He added that the violence spread to other areas, with people promoting xenophobic and Afrophobic sentiments.

Mbeki, who was president from 1999 to 2008, said he realised that the attacks did not reflect the true nature of the township he knew.

“Alexandra, for decades, has had Zimbabweans and Mozambicans and so on. There was never this kind of conflict. Why?” he asked.

He disclosed that the government had an intelligence report detailing the events, which included names, dates, and locations of meetings where the operation was planned.

Former South African President Thabo Mbeki said that as President in 2008, he had reports from intelligence agencies showing that xenophobic attacks on Zimbabweans in South Africa were funded and organized by foreign powers in cahoots with the opposition in Zimbabwe, pic.twitter.com/7DnU5RuUCG

— mmatigari (@matigary) September 12, 2024

Zimbos Dismiss The Former SA Leader

People online contended with Former South African President Thabo Mbeki’s claims that the Zimbabwean opposition planned the 2008 xenophobic attacks.

Mtemo:

“This is very wrong. For someone who has stayed in SA, I can confirm that some SAs really hate us.”

Voice:

“Politicians are good at playing this blaming game…… they don’t wanna be accountable for their actions.”

Tukaz:

“When Tsvangirai was still alive, why didn’t you say this?”

Duchess:

“Xenophobia was purely an act by South Africans, and it was horrific… so u wanting to support Mbeki’s claims just because you hate the OPPOSITION is equally xenophobic.”

Tapiwa:

“One of the most offending lines I have ever heard. It never gets better with President “No Crisis” Mbeki. Who in their right set of mind would encourage lacing pregnant women with burning tyres?”