Zimbabweans may cross into Botswana using IDs



President Mnangagwa has proposed a phased plan allowing citizens of Zimbabwe and Botswana to use national identity documents instead of passports, in a move aimed at easing travel, boosting trade and deepening regional integration.





The proposal came as Botswana President Duma Boko is in Zimbabwe for the 5th Zimbabwe-Botswana Bi-National Commission at State House.



Writing after hosting President Boko, President Mnangagwa said the two countries shared ties that go beyond formal diplomacy.





“The nations of Zimbabwe and Botswana are bound together as one family, united by historical, cultural, and deeply ingrained bonds that transcend diplomatic relations,” he said.





President Mnangagwa said easier movement of people, goods and services was now needed to match the close relationship between the two neighbours.



“To this end, decisive action is required to facilitate the unhindered movement of people, goods, and services,” he said.





“I propose implementing a phased framework that allows the use of national identity documents in lieu of passports, initially for border communities and short-term travel.”



If adopted, the proposal would make travel easier for border communities, traders and frequent travellers between the two countries.





President Mnangagwa also outlined wider measures under discussion, including harmonising immigration systems, establishing One-Stop Border Posts, developing digital clearance platforms and streamlining trader schemes.





He said the measures were intended to “accelerate goods flow and reduce business costs.”





The Bi-National Commission is the main platform for cooperation between the two countries, covering trade, infrastructure, security, agriculture and cross-border development.





The latest proposals are expected to draw strong interest from businesses and travellers as both countries push for closer economic ties and smoother border movement.