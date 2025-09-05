Zimbabweans React To Ban On Tinted Windows As Senior Govt Officials Clash

Zimbabweans react to ban on tinted windows

Zimbabweans have reacted with shock, confusion, and ridicule after a sudden government directive banning tinted windows was announced, only to be swiftly dismissed by the presidency as unlawful. The dramatic reversal, which unfolded in less than 24 hours, triggered widespread debate both online and offline, with many questioning the legality of the order.

Charamba distances the presidency from directive

On Wednesday, 3 September 2025, presidential spokesman George Charamba, who is accompanying President Emmerson Mnangagwa on an official trip to China, disowned the ban announced the previous day by Secretary for Presidential Affairs and Devolution, Tafadzwa Muguti.

Charamba said in a statement:

“Kindly note: There is no basis in fact or law to the accompanying announcement attributed to Secretary Muguti. Kindly ignore this mis-communication from an unauthorised office and officer!”

Muguti had convened a press conference in Harare on Tuesday, 2 September 2025, where he ordered both private and public motorists to “immediately” remove tinted windows from their vehicles. He argued that tinted cars were increasingly being used in crimes. However, he made exemptions for government vehicles, VIP transport, and cars manufactured with factory-installed tints.

The announcement created instant confusion. Current regulations, as outlined in Statutory Instrument 129 of 2015, do not ban tints altogether. They only require that windows provide a “clear, undistorted vision” and ensure “a safe degree of visibility.”

Legal experts quickly pointed out that Muguti’s order had no legal foundation. Prominent lawyer Obey Shava warned that the police risked acting unlawfully if they tried to enforce the measure.

“Police should be careful not to make costly decisions based on a statement which is not fully supported by the law,” Shava explained. “Tint is allowed on condition certain requirements are met.”

By Wednesday morning, Charamba’s dismissal of the ban had effectively neutralised Muguti’s order.

Zimbabweans push back with anger and humour

The ban on tint immediately sparked a wave of criticism and jokes on social media. Zimbabweans accused the authorities of focusing on the wrong priorities and disrupting ordinary people’s lives.

One user, @begottensun, reacted strongly:

“Unless this is a banana republic, you can ONLY ban something with a gazetted law that’s put through the relevant channels. Like Parliament. You don’t rule a nation via Twitter decrees mhani. Tint also stops smash and grabs. It protects a car from getting too hot. Gives privacy.”

Another citizen, @Musalad, highlighted security concerns:

“I drive husiku ndiri ndega (I drive alone at night) a lot. I feel safer in a tinted vehicle, it’s for my own safety. Majority of people use tints for safety reasons, the pros outweigh the cons.”

Others echoed the same view, warning that criminals could now easily target valuables inside cars. @WeGweru posted:

“Security, imagine laptop yako iri mumota isina tint, anambavha will just smash and grab. With tint it takes time for criminals to figure out kuti mumota munemunhu here? Mukadzi here? Ari ega here?”

(“Security, imagine leaving your laptop in a car without tint, a thief will just smash and grab. With tint it takes time for criminals to figure out if someone is inside, whether it is a woman, and if they are alone.”)

Film producer Ben Mahaka weighed in, calling the move “a rash, knee jerk reaction,” while pointing out that he tints production vehicles to protect his expensive filming equipment.

“This feels like a rash, knee jerk reaction to an unfortunate incident. I tint production vehicles to protect my equipment. A thief will think twice before breaking into a tinted vehicle.”

Even those who do not use tints opposed the blanket ban. @Munxah said:

“While I don’t put tint on my cars, tint protects cars against UV light and ensures safety when it comes to vehicle break-ins. Tinted cars are likely not to be targeted by criminals.”

Some Zimbabweans mocked the authorities. @Mthreezero1 wrote:

“Chero ma drugs akafamba akatsigwa pamusoro, as long police iri corrupt they will still get through the borders. Mushikashika unongoitwa madiro, citizens complain daily wani.”

(“Even if drugs are transported in the open, as long as police are corrupt, they will still pass through the borders. Mshikashika pirate taxis roams freely, citizens complain every day.”)

Some pointed out practical benefits. @Shelaz007 listed them:

“Tinted windows on vehicles offer UV protection, heat reduction, glare reduction, privacy and security. They help protect valuables from being seen, potentially reducing theft.”

And @ChakareTafadzwa added:

“We tint our vehicles for the same reasons as VIPs. UV protection, cooler interiors, reduced visibility from criminals. You might as well ban vehicles altogether because they are used for ‘nefarious objectives’.”

Outrage, ridicule, and political backlash

For others, the announcement became a symbol of misplaced priorities. @pdofficiel mocked:

“We got real issues maGeez that need our attention. Zvema tinted windows are not even considered issues.”

@ChiranduMutare echoed this:

“Very good at banning unnecessary things instead of making the economy run. For once announce something that will make people happy please.”

The backlash extended to government officials. Information Secretary Nick Mangwana, who had posted a video supporting the ban, faced a barrage of criticism.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono also demanded clarity from Mangwana, asking:

“You posted a video yesterday announcing the banning of tinted car windows. However, President Mnangagwa’s spokesman, George Charamba, dismissed your announcement as illegal and urged Zimbabweans to ignore it. Can you clarify why you posted something that has no basis at law? This contradiction not only confuses citizens but also undermines public trust in official communication.”

Another journalist, Maynard Manyowa, said,

“Sometimes I am tempted to believe your administration employs someone whose job is to come up with the most obnoxious things for no other purpose than to just make people despise you. Things that are senseless and serve no purpose.”

Opposition politician Fadzayi Mahere said on 2 September 2025:

“The Govt has no power to ban tints on car windows or anything else by word of mouth. This is invalid, unlawful and of no force or effect. Legislation by press statement is unconstitutional.”

She followed up on 3 September 2025, directly addressing government spokesperson Nick Mangwana, who had endorsed Muguti’s statement:

“Why are you endorsing illegal announcements made by unauthorised officers? Do you understand that the Govt has to respect the rule of law? We need new leaders.”

The contradictory messages from senior officials left Zimbabweans questioning how such a directive could have been issued in the first place and why exemptions were made only for government vehicles.