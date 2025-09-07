🇿🇼 Zimbabwe’s Lost Businesses: The Looted, Collapsed & Forgotten Giants



Zimbabwe was once home to thriving industries and iconic brands that powered its economy — but decades of mismanagement, political interference, hyperinflation, and economic shocks have left many in ruins.





Some of the most notable cases:



Ziscosteel: Africa’s steel giant; Redcliff remains closed despite revival attempts.



Cold Storage Company (CSC): Once exported 25,000 tonnes of beef annually; abattoirs largely idle.





Air Zimbabwe: Pride of Africa; financial struggles and debt cripple operations.



National Railways of Zimbabwe: Freight dropped from 12m tonnes in the 1990s to under 3m today.





David Whitehead Textiles: Rare success story; revived in 2019, employing 400 people.



Zimglass, Dunlop, Karina Textiles, Willowvale Motor Industries, ZimAlloys: Factories remain closed or underproducing.





Anchor Yeast: Rescued by French group Lesaffre, but supply remains fragile.



Trust Bank & Barbican Bank: Collapsed in the 2004 banking crisis; now defunct.





Gulliver Consolidated: Steel and rail engineering giant; defunct since 2015.



Interfresh (Mazowe Citrus): Operating on a smaller scale after land reform disruptions.





Mutare Board & Paper Mills, G&D Shoes, Greatermans, Pelhams, Cone Textiles: Factories shuttered; brands disappeared.





⚠️ The takeaway: Zimbabwe’s industrial landscape is a mixture of decayed giants, lost jobs, and a few rare revivals — a stark reminder of how political, economic, and social challenges can dismantle even the most iconic companies.





💡 South Africa, take note — don’t let history repeat itself! Protect your industries, jobs, and future.



