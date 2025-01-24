ZISC General Insurance gets new director general



A MAN with over 20 years experience in insurance management has been appointed as director general for the government owned insurance company ZISC General Insurance.





Trevor Jengajenga’s appointment was effective Monday, January 20, 2025, as communicated by the Board of Directors of the Insurance company.





Jengajenga was until his appointment, the CEO of his own insurance broking firm called Westfield Risk Services Limited which he is said to have founded in 2021.



He comes with over 20 years experience in the insurance industry in which he dedicated the first 12 years of his career to the international financial risk mitigation firm, Aon, where he rose to the role of Divisional Manager in Retail Brokerage and Business Development.





The new director general holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from DPU Pune in India, a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Lusaka and a Diploma in Accounting Technicians.



He is also an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute (ACII) of the United Kingdom and a Fellow of the Insurance Institute of Zambia (FIIZA).





Jengajenga also subsequently established Phoenix of Zambia Assurance Company Ltd as a Greenfield operation in 2010 where he served for 10 years as Chief Executive Officer.



He is also the past Vice President of the Insurers Association of Zambia and past Vice

Chairman of the Zambia Pension and Insurance College Trust.





ZSIC General Insurance Board Chairperson David Matongo revealed that the Board is optimistic that Jengajenga will deliver to expectations and ensure that ZSIC GI remains a profitable member of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) Group of Companies.





“As a Board, we trust that Mr. Jengajenga will ensure that ZSIC General Insurance remains a

profitable member of the IDC Group. We are certain he will lead the company in fulfilling

objectives set in the 2024 to 2026 Strategic Business Plan.”





“We are also keen to see ZSIC

General Insurance grow its market share under the leadership of the newly appointed

Managing Director,” said Matongo.





This is according to a statement issued by ZISC General Insurance Limited communications officer Pennipher Sikainda.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 23, 2025