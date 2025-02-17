ZISD Claims Lydia Shamalima’s Story Was Politically Motivated



Here is a statement they shared



We would like to clear the air regarding the Lydia Shamalima story. Contrary to popular belief, Lydia Shamalima is fully paid up by ZISD.





At ZISD, player welfare comes first. That is why, for the past five years, we have accommodated Lydia in our clubhouse, providing her with all necessities, including her salary and winning bonuses. Her recent withdrawal from the clubhouse was a decision made by her family for reasons best known to them.





We are shocked to see videos circulating on social media, especially since Lydia was with us during our midweek fixture against Nkwazi on Thursday. No grievances were raised with the relevant ZISD officials, despite the existing channels available for such matters.



Additionally, a few details in the circulating report need to be corrected. Lydia Shamalima is not 17 years old, as stated, but is actually 19 years old. She is also a member of the Under-20 team, not the Under-17 team. It is also important to note that Lydia is not the sole provider for her family, as she has an older sister who also contributes to the family’s well-being. However, that does not lighten the severity of the issue at hand.





It is also important to highlight that ZISD has always stood by Lydia and her family in times of need. When her family faced challenges, including illnesses and funerals—such as the passing of her grandfather a few months ago—we provided our full support. Our commitment to player welfare extends beyond the pitch, ensuring that our players and their families receive the assistance they need during difficult times.



The timing of this publication appears politically motivated, as our General Secretary, Elijah Jani Lungu, is set to stand for the position of ZPL Chairman on 16th March 2025.





As a founding member of the Women’s Super League, ZISD has invested over 10 million Kwacha into women’s football over the past five years, with little to no support. The league itself has not been funded, and ZISD has only received K100,000 in total over that period. Despite this, our club has contributed immensely to Zambian football by producing top national team players, including:





Evarine Katongo (World Cup, WAFCON, Olympics, Senior COSAFA Champion)



Lungowe Namasiku (2nd Top Scorer in the League 2023/24 Season, Senior COSAFA Champion)



Jackline Chomba (Senior COSAFA Champion)



Elizabeth Mwale (U20 COSAFA Champion)



Inonge Kaloustian (Most Influential Local Player of 2024)



Lydia Shamalima (U20 COSAFA Champion)



Masela Sekeseke (U17 COSAFA Champion)





Zambia’s women’s teams have generated over $5 million for the country, yet women’s football continues to receive the raw end of the stick and has little to show for its contributions. If this lack of support continues, situations like Lydia’s will not be the exception but the norm in women’s football.





Furthermore, despite the outstanding success of women’s teams in Zambia, we continue to be denied a voice in the game. Women’s teams have been denied the fundamental right to vote, leaving clubs to carry the full burden of development without any representation in decision-making. In the 21st century, this should not be the case, yet it remains the reality we face as a nation. True change will only happen when women’s teams are granted voting rights and a say in the future of Zambian football.





This issue is further compounded by families making young players, like Lydia, breadwinners. This pressure forces players to focus more on financial benefits rather than developing their talents, which ultimately hinders their personal growth and mastery of the game, which in the end limits the player’s earning capacity as football is a relatively short career.





ZISD believes in our holistic approach to player development, both on and off the field. As part of this commitment, Lydia has been offered multiple opportunities for education, which she has passed on. We strongly encourage all our players to invest in their education alongside their football careers to ensure a secure and sustainable future. Hence why we offer our players free access to ZISD College Prep, which allows them to study in America, as we have seen with ZISD players like Chanda Maambo, who went on to become a student-athlete at Kenyon College in the USA.



As a club, Lydia remains one of our own and is always welcome at Kwapu Kwapu Nation—from Chainda to the world.



For God, Country, and ZISD.