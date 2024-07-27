ZMA calls for suspension of Masebo amid ZAMMSA scandal



THE Zambia Medical Association (ZMA) has called for former Health Minister Sylvia Masebo to be barred from holding any ministerial position until investigations into the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) scandal are concluded.



The controversy centers around 61 containers of medicines and medical supplies intended for the ZAMMSA warehouse, which were diverted to a private facility and stored there for seven months.



The Ministry of Health faced criticism after it was revealed that the containers of critical medical supplies incurred K9 million in demurrage charges due to delays at the port.



This diversion allegedly occurred without the knowledge of the ZAMMSA Board and the Ministry of Health, raising significant public concern and questions about the government’s commitment to healthcare delivery in Zambia.



At a press briefing in Lusaka, ZMA President Roy Kaumba emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in the management of medical supplies.



“The former Minister of Health should not hold any ministerial position until all investigations over this matter are conclusively exhausted to allow for a transparent system and preservation of public trust in our elected officials,” Kaumba stated.



Kaumba further urged the newly appointed Minister of Health, Elijah Muchima, to consider dismissing the current ZAMMSA board and appointing a new one.



“How can a board claim to be ignorant of the whereabouts of a government-to-government consignment meant for ZAMMSA that cost the Zambian people $24,000,000? That is a cost too much to bear.”



He stressed that the ZAMMSA board should be actively involved in monitoring and evaluation to maintain accountability.



“ZAMMSA should regularly publish procurement plans, contracts, and audits to maintain transparency. Ensure all procurement processes are competitive, transparent, and adhere to approved international standards,” he advised.



Kaumba also highlighted the need for leveraging technology to enhance the tracking of medical supplies.



“Implement advanced systems to track the movement of drugs and medical supplies effectively to ensure no break in the supply chain.”



He called for public awareness campaigns to educate citizens on identifying and reporting suspicious activities and emphasized the importance of regular audits to ensure compliance with national and international regulations.



“In the seven months that the said medicines and medical supplies were kept in the containers at the private facility, how many times did the board meet and was the delivery of the said consignment on the agenda? If not, why?” Kaumba questioned.



“The Ministry of Health, having committed the country to such a huge expenditure, paid for by the taxpayer’s money, why then did it take seven months for the ministry to find out that the consignments meant for the ZAMMSA warehouse had been taken to a private facility?”



Meanwhile, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa disclosed that Masebo has not been found culpable in the scandal, noting that the President cannot fire her without evidence.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, July 26, 2024