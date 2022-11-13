ZMP REMINDS UPND GOVERNMENT TO FULLFIL PROMISE ON THE REHABILITAION OF ROADS.

Sunday 13th November, 2022. #15

The state of most township and trunk roads in the country remain a source of concern as the UPND government continues to drag it’s promise to work on these roads.

With the onset of the rain season the state of many roads will worsen putting the lives of pedestrians and motorists at risk.

ZMP wishes to draw Government’s attention to the state of the Chama Lundazi road in Eastern Province, the state of the Kapiri Nakonde road in Muchinga Province, Lusaka Ndola, Mufulira Mokambo road on the Copperbelt Province, Chikankata Kasamu and Kalomo Mapatizya roads of Southern Province among other trunk roads that are in dire need of urgent attention.

Lusaka Mongu Road from Tobacco Board of Zambia (TBZ) all the way to Shang’ombo, Kalabo to Sikongo, Kaoma to Lukulu in Western Province.

Mporokoso Nsama Kaputa road, Luwingu Nsombo Chaba, Mambwe Chozi road, Kalekanya Kavumbo road in Northern Province.

Mansa Kashikishi road, Kashikishi, Chiengi Lupiya road, Pedicle road, Tuta road in Luapula Province.

In North Western Province Kisasa to Mwinilunga and Mwinilunga to Ikelengi roads add to the long list of deplorable roads.

Regarding township roads the situation is not any better in Ndola’s Chipulukusu Compound, Lusaka’s Chawama, Mansa’s UBZ, Kamwanya Site and Service and Katongo Kapala in Mpika, Choma’s Zambia Compound, Kyawama Compound in Solwezi to mention but a few, the roads are an eye sore yearning for a facelift.

We wish to remind the UPND Government to begin to walk the talk by actualizing promises the party made to the people of Zambia.

It cannot be overemphasized the importance of a good road network to the social economic development of communities.

President Hakainde Hichilema promised Zambians many things during his campaigns in the run up to the August 2021 general elections, sadly many of these promises have remained unfulfilled and indications point to a situation where these promises may never be fulfilled.

Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) under the leadership of President Kelvin Fube Bwalya will give infrastructure development including good road network priority as it has the potential to unlock economic potential of communities and in turn the whole country.

Issued by:

Trymore Mwenda

ZMP Party Spokesperson

Mobile: +260 977 785490

Email: [email protected]

Party Hq, LUSAKA