ZMP STATEMENT | FOUR YEARS OF INJUSTICE: A NATION MUST SPEAK



Fellow Zambians,



Democracy is not measured by elections alone — it is measured by how power is exercised between elections. Over the last four years, Zambia has witnessed a disturbing pattern of injustice, selective application of the law, and shrinking democratic space under the United Party for National Development (UPND) government led by Hakainde Hichilema.





Zambia Must Prosper speaks not from anger, but from facts, principle, and concern for the Republic.





1. Targeting of the Lungu Family

The sustained public harassment, investigations, and restrictions surrounding the family of former President Edgar Lungu have raised serious concerns about political vendetta rather than impartial justice.





In a constitutional democracy, family members are not political combatants, and justice must never resemble punishment by association.





2. Arrests and Prosecution of Political Leaders

Across the country, opposition leaders and political figures have faced frequent arrests, prolonged detention, and selective prosecution.

When the law appears to pursue political identity more aggressively than criminal conduct, public confidence in justice collapses.





3. Cyber Laws Used to Silence Dissent

Cyber and communication laws have increasingly been used to arrest, intimidate, and imprison citizens — bloggers, activists, journalists, and ordinary Zambians — for expressing opinions critical of those in power.





A democracy that fears criticism has already begun to fail.



Scripture warns:



“Woe to those who make unjust laws, to those who issue oppressive decrees.” (Isaiah 10:1)





4. Detention Under Abolished or Questionable Laws

The continued detention and prosecution of political actors under laws that were repealed, declared obsolete, or widely criticised is a grave violation of legal certainty — a core principle of the rule of law.





No citizen should be imprisoned under a law that no longer exists.

5. Institutions Under Pressure

When police, prosecutors, and regulatory bodies are perceived as extensions of political power, democracy suffers.



Institutions must serve the Constitution, not the ruling party.





ZMP POSITION



Zambia Must Prosper believes:

justice must be blind and impartial,

the law must protect all citizens equally,

political power must never be used to settle scores, freedom of expression is not a privilege, but a right,

and leadership must be guided by ethical restraint and fear of God.





Scripture reminds leaders:



“For the Lord loves justice, and does not forsake His saints.” (Psalm 37:28)

Zambia deserves better than fear-based governance.





Zambia deserves healing, accountability, and restoration of democratic norms.

As we approach 2026, ZMP calls for a return to justice, a renewal of national values, and a government that serves — not persecutes — its people.



Zambia Must Prosper.



When Zambians prosper, Zambia prospers. 🟡