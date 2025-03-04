ZNBC: A National Broadcaster or a UPND Propaganda Machine?-!Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

ZNBC: A National Broadcaster or a UPND Propaganda Machine?



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



It is unfortunate and disturbing that the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC), a national media institution funded by taxpayers, has on several occasions misled the public—all in an apparent bid to push the agenda of the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND). Instead of being a neutral and credible source of news, ZNBC seems to have become an extension of the UPND propaganda machinery, raising serious concerns about media freedom, fairness, and accountability.





Misleading the Public: A Dangerous Trend



The role of a national broadcaster is to inform, educate, and serve the interests of all citizens, not to twist facts in favor of the government. Yet, we have seen multiple instances where ZNBC has not only exhibited bias but has also outright misled the public. Whether it is by misrepresenting economic realities, downplaying government failures, or painting a false picture of progress, the broadcaster has abandoned its duty to report the truth.





1. The Economy is “Recovering” – But for Whom?



ZNBC continuously reports that Zambia’s economy is on an upward trajectory under UPND leadership. However, they fail to highlight the rising cost of living that ordinary Zambians are experiencing. Mealie meal prices have skyrocketed, fuel prices continue to increase, and the Kwacha is depreciating at an alarming rate. Instead of addressing these realities, ZNBC broadcasts reports that paint a false picture of economic stability.





2. Selective Reporting on Corruption



ZNBC frequently covers corruption cases involving members of the previous Patriotic Front (PF) government while completely ignoring scandals involving UPND officials. For instance, allegations of corruption within the fertilizer procurement deals under UPND have been quietly swept under the rug, while the broadcaster dedicates hours of airtime to past corruption cases involving PF. This selective reporting raises concerns about whether ZNBC is truly committed to exposing corruption or simply acting as a tool for the ruling party’s political vendetta.





3. The Censorship of Opposition Voices



ZNBC has systematically sidelined opposition political parties by refusing to air their press briefings and statements. On the rare occasion that opposition leaders are featured, the coverage is either negative or downplayed. Meanwhile, UPND leaders are given endless coverage, even on trivial matters.





But It Was the Same Under PF – Really?



Some will argue that ZNBC was also biased under the previous Patriotic Front (PF) government. While it is true that opposition parties did not receive equal coverage back then, let us look at things objectively: What was wrong then cannot suddenly be right now.





The key difference is this: Under the PF government, the issue was primarily about opposition parties not getting airtime. However, there was no systematic effort to mislead the public or fabricate information. Today, the problem is not just about bias; it is about feeding the nation falsehoods and manipulating facts to suit a political agenda.





We cannot accept a situation where a national broadcaster abandons truth and professionalism simply because it serves the interests of those in power. If we are to compare the past and the present, things are actually getting worse because now, it is not just about bias; it is about deception.





A Call for Media Reform



ZNBC is not the property of any political party; it belongs to the people of Zambia. The UPND government , who once cried foul over ZNBC’s partiality, should not be the same ones abusing it now. If there is any sincerity in their calls for democracy, transparency, and good governance, they must ensure that ZNBC is depoliticized and operates independently.





If we allow this trend to continue, ZNBC will lose all credibility, and Zambians will be left with nothing but government-sponsored propaganda disguised as news. We must demand better because a free and truthful media is essential for democracy.





Conclusion



The question remains: Is ZNBC still a national broadcaster, or has it become an extension of the UPND party? From the way things are going, it is becoming clear that the institution is no longer serving the people; it is serving the ruling party. And that is unacceptable.





Zambians deserve truth, not government spin. We must hold ZNBC accountable before the situation worsens beyond repair.