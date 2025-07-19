Amb Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

ZNBC’s financial Crisis Worsens as it Retrenches Staff



After a meeting with President Hakainde Hichilema, ZNBC Management has announced it is pruning its staff through a Voluntary Seperation Scheme.





ZNBC faces significant statutory debts, including;



1. Over K1 billion owed to the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA).



2. Over K536 million in Pay As You Earn (PAYE).





3. Over K596 million in Value Added Tax (VAT) owed to the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA).





Despite these debts, ZNBC’s board and management have reported some positive financial progress, including receiving a K54 million dividend from MultiChoice and a K3 million dividend from TopStar.





The sustainable issue to ZNBC, like it is with public broadcasters like BBC or SABC, is to restore the tv licence by removing it from the Independent Broadcasting Authority and reinstating it on ZNBC.