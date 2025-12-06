ZNBC’s Franklin Tembo Jr. loses son!



Renowned ZNBC broadcaster and Producer Franklin Tembo Jr. has lost his son, Franklin Tembo III, a first-year student in the School of Natural and Applied Sciences at the University of Zambia.





Confirming the development, Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana expressed deep sorrow on behalf of the government.





“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that I, on behalf of the Ministry of Information and Media and the government, convey our deepest condolences to Mr. Franklin Tembo Jr. and his family on the untimely passing of his beloved son,” Kawana said.





He added that the government stands with the family during this difficult time and encouraged them to seek strength and comfort from God.



By Agness Nakazwe

December 5, 2025

