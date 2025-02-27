ZNBS Launches Timange Housing Loan Product to Combat Zambia’s Housing Crisis



In a significant move to tackle Zambia’s chronic housing shortage, the Zambia National Building Society (ZNBS) has unveiled its Demand Housing Loan Product, a groundbreaking financial solution aimed at making homeownership accessible to the nation’s low-income earners.





The initiative, launched at a high-profile event in Lusaka, promises to be a game-changer in a country grappling with a housing deficit exceeding 1.5 million units.





The Timange Housing Loan Product is the result of months of extensive research and partnership between ZNBS and Habitat for Humanity Zambia. This research, which spanned six months, revealed a staggering statistic: only 2% of Zambians have ever accessed any form of housing finance. This glaring gap in access to affordable housing financing was one of the driving forces behind the development of the new loan product.





ZNBS Board Chairman Geoffrey Samukonga spoke passionately about the initiative during the launch, noting the dire need for affordable housing solutions. “Access to stable and secure housing is a fundamental human right.



This product is designed to remove barriers such as high interest rates and collateral requirements that have traditionally kept many Zambians from homeownership,” Samukonga explained. “We are giving Zambians the opportunity to invest in their futures.”





The housing loan product is specifically tailored to empower low-income earners in both formal and informal sectors, a group that has long struggled to meet the stringent requirements imposed by traditional lenders. The loan offers flexible repayment terms, reduced costs, and simplified eligibility criteria, effectively opening the door to homeownership for many who previously thought it unattainable.





Habitat for Humanity Zambia, a key partner in the initiative, has been instrumental in providing research and insights into the challenges faced by potential homeowners.



Board Representative Gertrude Ngenda outlined how the organization’s research had illuminated the barriers to housing finance, including high interest rates and the lack of tailored loan products. “This partnership is about providing solutions to the challenges that have kept so many from realizing the dream of owning a home,” Ngenda said. “It’s about creating pathways to safe and secure living environments.”





Government representative at the launch also welcomed the initiative, which aligns with President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision of an inclusive Zambia. Richard Banda, Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing, and Urban Development, highlighted the importance of private sector involvement in solving the nation’s housing crisis.





“This initiative is in line with the government’s commitment to providing affordable housing as part of its broader agenda to drive infrastructure development,” Banda stated. “It’s clear that no single entity can address this challenge alone, which is why partnerships like these are so crucial.”





The Demand Housing Loan Product offers a unique feature that allows savings groups to pool their resources, which not only promotes financial independence but also enhances collective financial growth. This feature is particularly beneficial for women, who often face greater economic challenges. By providing greater access to financial resources, the product aims to empower women and support their economic resilience.





As the initiative rolls out across Lusaka and Central Provinces, ZNBS is committed to ensuring that the loan product reaches those who need it most. With thousands of Zambians struggling to secure adequate housing, the Demand Housing Loan Product offers a beacon of hope enabling families to secure their own homes and improve their quality of life.





Zambia’s rapid population growth and ongoing urbanization have only exacerbated the housing crisis, and while the government has prioritized housing and infrastructure development, it is clear that innovative financial solutions like this are essential to bridging the gap. The launch of this loan product marks a new chapter in Zambia’s housing sector, one that promises to empower individuals, strengthen communities, and provide a sustainable solution to the nation’s housing deficit.





In the words of Samukonga, “This is not just another financial product. It’s an opportunity for countless Zambians to build their futures, one home at a time.”



February 27, 2025

