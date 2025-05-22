ZNS COMMANDER CRACKS DOWN ON FISH SMUGGLING



By Timmy



In a stern warning, Zambia National Service (ZNS) Commander Lt Gen Eng. Maliti Solochi has vowed to dismiss officers involved in fish smuggling. This comes after increased reports of smuggling at the Chipepo fish farm in Chibombo district, Central province.





🔴Immediate Dismissal



The ZNS Commander has made it clear that officers found guilty will face immediate dismissal. He has a list of alleged individuals and plans to use them as examples to deter others.





🔴Zero Tolerance for Illicit Activities



Eng. Solochi emphasized that the National Service will not tolerate illegal activities, stressing its purpose is to serve and bring hope to the people.





🔴What Do You Think?



Share your thoughts in the comments below! Do you support the ZNS Commander’s stance against fish smuggling?





🔴Like and Share



If you appreciate our reporting, like and share this post!





Let’s keep the conversation going!



WAGON MEDIA