ZNS officers Rhoda Njovu and Lumweka released on police bond!



Two serving office and athletes Rhoda Njovu and Katundu Lumweka have been released on police bond after being arrested for producing and circulating obscene material in violation of the Penal Code.





Njovu, a 31 year old military staff sergeant and Lumweka, a 33 year old correctional officer were arrested and jointly charged for one count of Production of Obscene Matters contrary of the Penal Code, with Njovu also charged with a second count of Circulation of Obscene Matters Contrary of the Penal code.





Police Spokesperson Rae Hamonga has confirmed in an interview that the two were released on Police Bond on Friday and the duo are currently awaiting trial and if found guilty could face five years imprisonment or to a fine of not less than fifteen thousand penalty units nor more than seventy five thousand penalty units.





Zambia National Service (ZNS) have since suspended Njovu to pave way for Police investigations and the subsequent prosecution of the case.



©Diamond TV