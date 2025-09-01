ZNS voluntary training begins today in Kasama, Kitwe, and Katete!





Zambia National Service (ZNS) voluntary training is set to begin today, marking the re-introduction of the programme as announced by President Hakainde Hichilema.





The first intake of trainees will report to designated campsites located in Kasama, Kitwe, and Katete.





Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Maambo Haamaundu confirmed that all eligible candidates should present themselves as scheduled.





He said that only candidates who have successfully passed medical examinations will be allowed to proceed with the training.





The programme is designed to equip young people with practical skills and instil discipline.



-Zambia Daily Mail