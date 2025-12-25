ZP, FORMER SERVICE CHIEFS, CELEBRATES FORMER IG NDHLOVU



By Police News Reporter



As part of the festival season celebrations, Former Service Chiefs accompanied by representatives of the current Service Chiefs, visited Mr. Francis Ndhlovu, former Inspector General of Police, who served from the year 1994 to 2000, at his residence in Woodlands area.





The Former Service Chiefs committee Chairperson, General Kinglesy Chinkuli, led a team of retired Service Chiefs from the Zambia Army, Zambia Air Force, Zambia National Service, Zambia Police Service and the Zambia Correctional Service to celebrate and wish Mr Ndhlovu good health.





Speaking during the visit, General Chinkuli expressed his admiration at the remarkable accomplishment Mr. Ndhlovu recorded in transforming the Zambia Police Service into an institution it is today.





“We are here today to share a smile and create an experience that brings hope and good health. Your dedication to duty and your curriculum vitae inspires both the serving and the retired Service Chiefs. ” Said Gen Chinkuli.





Mr.Ndhlovu joined the Zambia Police Service in 1969 at Zambia Police Training College in Lilayi and was appointed Inspector General of Police in 1994.





He led the Zambia Police Service with dignity and fostered reforms that shaped the Zambia Police Service into a modern service focused on enhancing collaboration and strengthening transparency.





His guiding principles to officers included never victimise without evidence, never accept unaccountable gifts or money, never depend on corruption for survival, and serve the people as service to God.





Mr.Ndhlovu expressed his joy at the gesture extended to him, adding that it brings life and renewity.





The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Graphel Musamba was represented by the Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations Mr. Edwin Kaluba.





The Zambia Police Service, Former Service Chiefs and the representative of the current Service Chiefs conveyed the message of good health and Prosperous 2026 to the Former Inspector General of Police Mr.Francis Ndhlovu.