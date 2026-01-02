ZRA has never gifted Archbishop Alick Banda Any Vehicle, it was an Employee who did- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Granting Court Bail to Former ZRA Commissioner Kingsley Chanda; ZRA’s Seized or Obsolete Vehicles and the Alleged Abuse of Office





ZRA has never gifted Archbishop Alick Banda Any Vehicle, it was an Employee who did



A review of Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) records shows that all 68 obsolete vehicles disposed of between 2017 and 2020 were sold to ZRA employees, with payments duly receipted by the Authority.





Some employees retained the vehicles, others sold them, while some transferred them to third parties.



The former Commissioner General was later prosecuted over 22 vehicles and wrongly convicted on 3 of them accused of not following procedure.





The vehicle donated by a ZRA employee to Archbishop Alick Banda was not forming part of the case.



The defence has maintained that a forged ZRA Asset Disposal Policy was relied upon during prosecution.





In granting bail, the convicting magistrate stated that the appeal had strong prospects of succeeding in a higher court and that the appellant had fully cooperated and was not a flight risk.





He was granted an unconditional bail with two sureties. Those were the only conditions.



On 28th Novemeber 2025- FORMER Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda was yesterday granted K50, 000 bail pending appeal following his conviction and six-year sentence with hard labour for abuse of authority of office.





Chanda was convicted with former ZRA Director of Administration, Callistius Kaoma, who received a nine-year sentence.





The two were found guilty of failing to follow procedure in the disposal of 22 government vehicles, which were allegedly donated to the Patriotic Front (PF) for campaign activities.





Delivering her ruling, Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya-Okoh granted both men bail in the sum of K50, 000 each, to be executed in their own recognisance.