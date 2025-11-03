ZRA HIRES EXPERT INVESTIGATORS TO STRENGTHEN FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION





The Zambia Revenue Authority has strengthened its anti-corruption drive by recruiting seven expert investigators to boost transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct in revenue management.





The new officers will serve as internal watchdogs, tasked with probing misconduct, enforcing the Authority’s Code of Conduct, and collaborating with other investigative agencies such as the Anti-Corruption Commission, Drug Enforcement Commission, and Zambia Police.





Speaking when he welcomed the new investigators, ZRA Commissioner General Dingani Banda said integrity remains the institution’s core value and called on the officers to serve with courage, professionalism, and honour.





“Your work is not fashionable, but it is vital. You will investigate misconduct and corruption to safeguard our institution’s integrity and public trust,” Mr. Banda said.





He further emphasized the importance of the Internal Affairs Unit in closing revenue leakages and reaffirmed management’s full support for the team.





ZRA has also urged members of the public to report any suspected corruption or unethical behaviour when dealing with the Authority, stressing that public collaboration is key in fighting corruption and building a fair, transparent tax system for all Zambians.