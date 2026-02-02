Zulu king wants foreigners out of SA

SOUTH Africa’s Zulu king has raised eyebrows by using a highly derogatory term for foreigners and saying they must all leave the country during a much-hyped speech that was supposed to have been aimed at calming anti-migrant feelings in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal.



Warning: This story contains language some people may find offensive

Misuzulu kaZwelithini was addressing his supporters at the place where 20,000 Zulus warriors defeated a British contingent of 1,800 soldiers 147 years ago beneath the rocky outcrop of Isandlwana hill.



The Battle of Isandlwana, fought during the Anglo-Zulu war, is something many Zulus wear like a badge of honour: they fought against a foreign army and won – the foreigners were cowed.



The ire of many of King Misuzulu’s subjects is now directed not at British invaders but at migrants from neighbouring countries like Lesotho, Mozambique and Zimbabwe who have come to South Africa to work. According to official statistics, the country is home to about 2.4 million migrants, about 4% of the population.



The 51-year-old monarch did not advocate violence but said all “kwerekwere”, an offensive word for African migrants, must pack their bags – even if they were in relationships with South Africans and had children with them.

“We must now sit down and discuss this because even if my nephew’s father is a ‘kwerekwere’, the ‘kwerekwere’ must leave, only the child will remain,” he said on Thursday to the delight of his audience – a response which prompted him to burst out laughing.

Many online have been quick to point out the irony of his remarks, considering the king’s own mother was from Eswatini and one of his wives is also from the neighbouring kingdom.



But such xenophobic attitudes have long been an issue in South Africa, leading to deadly outbreaks of violence – and his comments echo those made by his late father Goodwill Zwelithini, who urged migrants in 2015 to “pack their belongings”.

He later tried to back-pedal, claiming he was misquoted, but the country’s human rights body found his comments “hurtful and harmful”.

More than a decade on, xenophobia and anger directed at migrants remain a key political issue – with some believing foreigners are stealing jobs and benefiting from public services meant for South Africans.



The rate of unemployment in the country remains one of the highest in the world at around 33%.

This is something new opposition parties – like uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) led by former President Jacob Zuma, whose main support base is in KwaZulu-Natal – have latched on to with populist policies that support the expulsion of undocumented migrants.

This has led in recent years to the rise of vigilante anti-migrant groups, like Operation Dudula and March on March, which have gained notoriety for their demands that foreign nationals be removed from the country. “Dudula” means “to remove something by force” in the Zulu language.



Their latest campaign took place a few days before the king’s speech and not long after the start of the academic year.

An angry group of protesters descended on a primary school in the KwaZulu-Natal port city of Durban, claiming that 90% of the pupils there were the children of migrants.



The heated demonstration forced the school to call parents to come and collect the students because of safety concerns – and the next day a large contingent of police was deployed to the gates of Addington Primary School.

The local authorities hit out at the organisers of the march, which was also supported by MK, and accused them of spreading misinformation.



“This has put a lot of people’s lives at risk. It is a lie that 90% of learners are children of immigrants. The truth is that immigrants form 37% of the learner population,” Mlu Mtshali, an education spokesperson for KwaZulu-Natal, told South Africa’s Daily Maverick newspaper.

This prompted the education department to reveal that nationally, 253,618 foreign pupils are enrolled in South Africa’s public schools – 1.8% of all students. Of these, 14,929 are at public schools in KwaZulu-Natal.



Commentators have also pointed out that in South Africa, all children have a legal right to basic education, irrespective of their nationality or status in the country.

