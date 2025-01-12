Zulu Queen  heads to court to stop her husband, King Misuzulu, from marrying another woman

AmaZulu Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela has filed a court application to stop her husband, King Misuzulu, from marrying another woman, arguing that such a marriage would be unlawful under South African law.

The application, submitted to the high court on Friday, follows reports that King Misuzulu plans to wed his third wife, Queen Nomzamo Myeni, later this month. According to TimesLIVE, the king will perform umkhehlo, a traditional ceremony where the families exchange vows, at Queen Myeni’s home in Jozini on January 24, followed by a traditional wedding ceremony led by the Nazareth Baptist Church two days later.

The king’s spokesperson, Prince Simphiwe Zulu, confirmed the dates for the “historic” wedding, which comes amid the monarch’s ongoing divorce proceedings with Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela.

In her court application, kaMayisela stated that she and the king were married in a civil union and that their marriage was in community of property. She argued that the king had already begun arrangements to marry another woman and had even set a date for the marriage.

“I humbly submit that the respondent (Misuzulu) herein cannot enter into a civil marriage and/or a customary marriage while our civil marriage still subsists,” kaMayisela stated in her court papers.

She further argued that South African law prohibits a person married under civil law from entering into multiple marriages simultaneously.

“I humbly submit that should the respondent proceed with the arrangement and the ceremony as he intends, he will be committing bigamy and will also be entering into a marriage that is null and void under South African law. It is my humble submission that this honourable court is empowered to stop the respondent from committing the offence of bigamy,” she added.

The court’s decision on the matter is awaited as the royal family faces increasing public attention over the legal and cultural implications of the king’s planned marriage.