Zulu royal council proposes voluntary R10 monthly contribution from Zulu people to fund King Misuzulu





The Zulu Royal Council, led by Inkosi Zuzifa Buthelezi, has endorsed a proposal for a voluntary R10 monthly contribution from Zulu people worldwide to ensure the financial independence of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and the royal family.





The initiative, sparked by advisors Professor Jabulani Maphalala and Philani Mavundla, aims to reduce the monarchy’s reliance on government funding, which currently stands at nearly R86.1 million annually.





The proposal follows the KwaZulu-Natal Treasury’s decision to block additional funding for the annual Reed Dance festival after the king relocated it from Enyokeni Palace to Mashobeni Palace. Buthelezi defended the idea, emphasizing its voluntary nature and historical precedent, citing traditional “khonza fees” as gestures of allegiance.





He dismissed critics as anti-traditional leadership, comparing the contribution to church offerings that go unquestioned.





However, the proposal has ignited public debate. KwaZulu-Natal Treasury MEC Francois Rodgers questioned its legality, stating he was unaware of any legislation permitting such revenue collection.





Social media reactions highlighted concerns over the monarchy’s existing wealth and government support, with estimates suggesting R10 from 10 million Zulus could generate R576 million annually.





While the council insists the contribution is voluntary and culturally significant, critics argue it places an unfair burden on ordinary Zulus.