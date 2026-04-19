Zulu Vs Zulu: Munir goes for Makebi

FORMER Lumezi member of parliament Munir Zulu has hung the PF camp’s dirty and rapidly smelling linen on the public wire after launching a blistering attack on supporters of presidential hopeful Makebi Zulu.

Munir warned Team Makebi to stop insulting him and his allies before they open a dangerous Pandora’s box.

The outspoken former lawmaker, who recently returned from prison with extra energy said he and his camp had done everything humanly possible to avoid making matters personal.

However, according to Munir, the restraint was now being mistaken for foolishness.

“For the last time abort your insults. We have tried everything humanly possible not to be personal with those that support Counsel Makebi but it’s like we are now being taken for fools,” charged Munir.

He further accused supporters of the lawyer-politician of operating WhatsApp groups full of insults while pretending innocence in public.

“Since we know that they are under his watch we shall respond decisively. They have WhatsApp groups full of insults but now they are asking us to open a Pandora’s box. Muzalila,” warned Munir.

Munir said that both he and his ally Jay had once won elections without needing adoption certificates from any political godfather.

“Jay and I won elections without any adoption certificate by the way! We still command a huge genuine following,” he boasted.

Munir admitted that both he and Jay later lost their seats for reasons known to many, but insisted that their political muscles were still intact and ready for use.

“If you think Internet shall be used to fight us then we are ready to take you all on using all of our political weapons,” he said.

Munir, who recently had a close relationship with prison walls, said the correctional facility had taught him many things and seemingly removed any remaining fear.

He added that he could tolerate insults from Citizens First, Socialist Party or UPND supporters, but not from those marching under the Makebi banner.

“If the insults come from Citizens First, Socialist Party or UPND it’s fine but not from team Makebi. We shall respond aggressively.”

By George Musonda

Kalemba April 19, 2026