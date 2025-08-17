Zulus Asked to Contribute R10 Monthly to Fund King Misuzulu’s Affairs

Two of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s personal advisors have called for every Zulu person to contribute R10 per month towards the running of the Zulu nation.

The proposal aims to reduce the monarchy’s reliance on government funding, which currently amounts to nearly R86.1 million annually.

The suggestion was made by Professor Jabulani Maphalala and businessman Philani “PG” Mavundla, who said the contribution would allow the Zulu nation to independently sustain its cultural and traditional affairs.

Move to Mashobeni Palace Sparks Debate

According to The Sunday World, The proposal comes in the wake of King Misuzulu’s decree that the annual reed dance, beginning this September, will be held at the revived Mashobeni palace, located on the border of Nongoma and Uphongolo.

The palace, once home to Queen Nandi—the mother of King Shaka—will replace the historic eNyokeni palace, which has hosted the reed dance since its revival in the 1970s.

The decision has drawn criticism from some political parties, including the Democratic Alliance (DA), which expressed concerns that the nearly completed R300-million eNyokeni precinct could become yet another white elephant.

Provincial Government Concerns

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, already struggling with financial shortfalls after years of mismanagement, is also under pressure. Critics fear that the sudden shift could force the province to redirect additional funds, further straining its resources.

Advisors Defend King’s Authority

In response, Maphalala and Mavundla strongly defended King Misuzulu’s decision, dismissing criticisms as “utterly ridiculous.”

They stated:

“The financial difficulties faced by the KwaZulu-Natal government are a problem of their making. The Zulu people continue to pay taxes in this country, and we have never been asked to cease doing so. The question must be asked: what has been done with our contributions?”

The pair insisted that a R10 monthly contribution from every Zulu person would be enough to ensure independence and proper management of the nation’s affairs.

Call for Respect and Accountability

The advisors further stressed that repeated claims of insufficient funds should no longer hinder the king’s decisions.

“It is time for us, as the Zulu people, to examine this government’s actions and priorities more closely. We deserve respect for our cultural and traditional obligations,” they said in their joint statement.