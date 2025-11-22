ZUMA BEGS RUSSIA TO BRING SOUTH AFRICANS HOME — “OUR CHILDREN WERE SENT TO WAR, NOT TRAINING!”





Former President Jacob Zuma has reportedly reached out to Russia’s Defence Minister in an urgent plea, demanding the safe return of 28 South Africans who were allegedly lured with promises of “training” and “private security jobs” — only to find themselves dumped on the frontline of a foreign war.





According to information circulating among families, these young men were untrained, poorly equipped, freezing in harsh conditions, and facing relentless drone attacks. Many of them believed they were signing up for bodyguard work, not to be used as foot soldiers in a conflict they know nothing about.





Zuma’s intervention comes as desperate families cry for answers, saying their sons left home seeking opportunities but were instead misled into a battlefield nightmare. Questions are now being raised about the recruiters, the companies involved, and how South Africans continue to be exploited by foreign forces.





Analysts warn that if the allegations are true, this could become a major diplomatic scandal, forcing South Africa and Russia into tense conversations over accountability, exploitation, and the safety of citizens abroad.





For now, families wait — hoping Zuma’s letter puts enough pressure on Moscow to send their loved ones back home alive.