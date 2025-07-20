Zuma chasing relevance, says ANC in scathing rebuke over Morocco stance



The African National Congress has issued a scathing condemnation of former President Jacob Zuma, labelling his recent support for Morocco’s position on Western Sahara as an act of “political bankruptcy” and “counter-revolutionary opportunism.”





In a strongly-worded statement, the ANC expressed “deep concern” over the conduct of its former leader.





The party accused Zuma of abandoning the principles of the liberation struggle, stating, “For a man who once benefited from the same revolutionary internationalism that lifted the ANC, his flirtation with Morocco’s imperial narrative is more than disappointing.”





The ANC blasted Zuma for choosing to “lend his image to their oppressor,” highlighting the hypocrisy of his new stance.





The statement frames his actions not as those of a “liberation veteran,” but as the “vanity of a man chasing relevance at the expense of revolutionary principle.”





Reaffirming its unwavering solidarity with the Sahrawi people, the ANC made it clear that its foreign policy is “not one of convenience” but is “born of solidarity.” The party vowed to stand by the Polisario Front and resist what it calls Morocco’s “illegal occupation of Africa’s last colony.”