Zuma Foundation Denies Epstein Links



The Jacob Zuma Foundation has rejected allegations linking former president Jacob Zuma to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.





The denial follows the release of three million pages of Epstein files by the U.S. Justice Department, which reportedly include emails suggesting Epstein arranged an “intimate dinner” for Zuma during his 2010 UK state visit.





The foundation called the reports a smear campaign, saying they are “unethical, irresponsible and intellectually dishonest,” and emphasised that the emails do not indicate any wrongdoing by Zuma.