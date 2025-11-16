Zuma tightens grip on MK Party as Hlophe falls and Van Rooyen steps in





Former president Jacob Zuma has reasserted his authority over the MK Party, appointing Des van Rooyen as acting parliamentary leader just days after suspending the party’s deputy president, Dr John Hlophe, in a dramatic internal showdown.





The turmoil began while Zuma was abroad in Burkina Faso. During his absence, Hlophe removed Colleen Makhubele as chief whip and replaced her with Van Rooyen, an action the party says was taken without consulting the MK National High Command.





Zuma moved swiftly upon his return, suspending Hlophe from his leadership roles and reinstating Makhubele. This effectively ended Van Rooyen’s brief stint as chief whip, which lasted barely a day, evoking memories of his notorious four-day “Weekend Special” tenure as finance minister in 2015.





The MK Party has launched a legal inquiry into Hlophe’s conduct, though he remains an MP and party member. Spokesperson Sipho Tyira said Van Rooyen’s new appointment as acting parliamentary leader was aimed at ensuring stability amid the chaos.





The episode has renewed scrutiny of the party’s chronic leadership instability. In less than a year, MK has cycled through seven secretary-generals and multiple chief whips. Political analysts argue the turmoil is a product of Zuma’s centralised leadership style and the party’s lack of internal democracy. Some warn that without an elective conference, MK risks long-term damage.





As MK positions itself as South Africa’s official opposition, its internal battles continue to overshadow its parliamentary presence, raising questions about the party’s cohesion and direction.